What Patriotic Front plans to do next 5 years

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

THE Patriotic Front (PF) recently launched its manifesto, the blueprint that will guide its development agenda for the next five years, if the party wins the August general elections.

Generally, the manifesto is a build-up on the previous document, which the party has been using since it came into power in 2011, whose main focus was infrastructure development and alleviating poverty.

The new manifesto is now focused on modernization and industrialisation, with peace and inclusivity being at the core.

It is anchored on the theme: “A modern, industrialised and peaceful Zambia where people live in harmony and access the fruits of inclusive development.”

The manifesto’s economic pillars will be to ensure food security, sustainable livelihoods of the vulnerable, increased ownership of the economy and land by Zambians, affordable cost of living, increased revenues from natural resources, job and wealth creation to benefit mainly the youths and women.

The PF believes that young people need to be part of