What on earth: Gate fees for a wedding?

GENDER FOCUS with EMELDA MWITWA

DURING the festive season up until last month, I attended more weddings than I did in the preceding months.

It now seems that summer is the preferred season for weddings in this COVID-19 era because that’s when the weather seems conducive for social gatherings. Apart from that, it’s also when the violent wave of the pandemic seems to loosen its hold on victims.

The earlier part of the year had its share of kitchen parties and weddings, but I seemed to have made it to the guest list more during the latter part of the year.

It was quite refreshing to attend the events and witness the glitz and glamour of wedding ceremonies, but also pick out a few nuggets of wisdom from the preachers and guests of honour,

As a matter of fact, in life, we never cease to learn from the wisdom of others, and that’s what I love about attending wedding celebrations and bridal parties.

Not that I am a habitual party-doer, but the few moments that I have made the guest list, I take it as a great privilege because, for me, it’s not just about drinking, eating and merry-making, but picking out new ideas and catching up on many social issues.

Some guests of honour bring well-researched and thought-provoking speeches that not only speak to the newly-weds but every wedding guest in attendance. As for me, when I come across such kind of wise speakers, I use their teachings to introspect and reflect.

Sadly, for some women, like a number that I have met at kitchen parties, such outings provide nothing but opportunities of senseless drinking and merry-making at no gain either to themselves or their hosts.

But that’s a topic for another day.

Well, the journalist in me also seizes the opportunity at nuptial events to analyse so many things where an ordinary eye would see nothing, I guess because of my big nose for news.

So attending a couple of weddings not so long ago, I noticed a worrisome development that could gradually become a norm if nothing is done to stop it – the imposition of entry fees to guests at wedding receptions.

When I received one particular invitation card, I realised that the couple-to-be wanted their gifts in monetary form. I had no qualms about it because I wanted to make up for not attending the bride’s bridal lunch to which I had been invited.

Therefore, I willingly spared a K500 for the couple’s wedding gift and took it with me to the venue of the wedding ceremony, as other guests did.

When I got there, I gladly presented my invitation card to the bouncer, who then asked me if I had come with the money for the couple’s wedding gift. I handed him the envelope containing the money and he asked me to wait while he counted it.

“Okay madam, it’s the correct amount, please sign for me here,” the bouncer said, handing me a book where I appended my signature. After that, he allowed me to enter the reception hall.

But what disappointed me was the fact that some guests were being ‘detained’ at the entrance either for falling short of the ‘entry fee’ or for not having any money to pay.

The bouncers at the entrance, obviously working under the instructions of the wedding organising committee, were in an uncompromising mood to the guests who could not afford the minimum amount required.

In front of me were this visibly annoyed woman and her partner who had been denied entry to the hall because the couple offered to pay K300 against the required K500.

The couple was asked to keep their money and wait while the bouncers consulted “someone” on how to deal with their issue considering that they were K200 below the required threshold.

Deep down in my heart, I was like, “Is this necessary?”

I couldn’t understand why wedding guests were being treated like they were owing the newly-wed couple.

And I could hear the woman angrily retort that K300 was all she could afford to give as a gift because she had spent a lot on transport to the venue, and besides, she had made a handsome contribution to the couple’s bridal party.

The uncompromising bouncer, who went on to attend to other guests who met the required entry fees, asked the couple to wait on the side, appeared alongside other equally inconvenienced guests, who from their facial demeanours were fuming.

Meanwhile, the bouncer asked a colleague to go inside and look for ‘someone’ so that they could make a collective decision on the people that were coming with incorrect amounts of money.

Not pleased with what I saw, I asked the man if it was right to inconvenience guests that had travelled from their homes and presented gifts in whatever form and value.

The man said invitation cards had been marked that each guest or couple needed to present monetary gifts of not less than K500.

He feared that allowing in guests who did not meet the required threshold would create misunderstandings that he had pocketed the wedding proceeds when in fact not.

“But there is a book where the guests are signing,” I challenged him.

He responded that: “Madam, you don’t understand. Some guests are coming with no money at all.”

Anyway, I left it there, but obviously I was unhappy with the turn of events, especially since I had witnessed similar mistreatment of guests at previous weddings.

From what I see, it’s like social status is now a great factor in who makes it on the wedding guest list and who doesn’t.

Since helping newly-weds with gifts is a noble thing to do, event organisers should not make it look like one needs to pay to attend a wedding reception.

While there is nothing wrong with asking guests to bring gifts to a wedding, the event should not be used as a fundraising venture for the newly-weds.

In my view, if it’s a kitchen party or bridal breakfast/lunch, it’s fine to link guest attendance to the presentation of gifts.

Understandably, the essence of bridal events is for the women to bring gifts together in a bid to help a young woman start a home.

At the wedding reception, guests should be given room to celebrate and give whatever gift they could without necessarily obligating them to pay for their food and drink.

Of course, questioning guests about the little amount of money they have brought as a wedding gift is as good as charging them for the food and drinks.

I hope that families that are planning weddings will be able to properly guide our young people who are contemplating marriage so that no guest is subjected to what I recently witnessed at a wedding.

People should be allowed to give whatever gift they can afford without any form of humiliation from the bouncers.

Mind you, for some people, making a trip out of town or getting on a bus just to honour a wedding invitation is a big sacrifice that ought to be appreciated.

In any case, taking time from one’s busy schedule to attend a wedding is equally a priceless gift to the bride and groom because a wedding celebration cannot be complete without guests in attendance.

