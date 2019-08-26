What it takes to own skill, make it big

NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka

FOR 11 years now, Bernard Mumba has religiously started his work days at the old John Laing market as early as 06:30 hours in the morning to begin the long and labour-intensive process of clothes peg making. He does not leave the market till 18:00 hours in the evening.

He and a group of about 10 men, mostly from John Laing, work from Monday to Saturday and occasionally on Sundays if dictated by the pressure of the job.

"Where I came from in Ndola, there is a man who started the business and he learnt the skill from someone else. We simply joined him," Bernard shares about what led him to setting up the business in John Laing in 2008.