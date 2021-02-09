What it takes to live without water

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

IN Lusaka’s Mtendere East and Kalikiliki, surviving without running water at home is a common but challenging way of life.

Getting access to clean and safe water in these residential areas takes one the bravery of cutting sleep and getting someone to walk with to the dam, nearby shallow well or private borehole.

The queues at the private boreholes are sometimes unbearable such that some people give up and opt for other water sources.

From inception, these townships have solely depended on dams and shallow wells for their water needs.

The townships have been in existence for over 15 years now.

A drive in these townships reveals the daily struggles that residents go through to access clean and safe water for drinking.

In Kalikiliki, it is the Kalikiliki dam and wells that serve as major water sources.

But for Julia Zulu, a resident of Kalikiliki, no matter how tiresome her water runs are, she prides herself in keeping her stall at Kalikiliki market clean and