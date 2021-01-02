What happened to ‘Ubuntu’?

THAT Lusaka alone recorded 5,000 unclaimed bodies between January and December is not only alarming but a reflection of how society is losing its values and the spirit of ‘Ubuntu’.

What on earth would justify the abandonment of such a high number of bodies? This translates to 13 bodies abandoned everyday!

Does it mean all the 5,000 people who died had no nuclear or extended families?

While it may be acceptable to have a few abandoned bodies, 5,000 is too huge a number.

The cases of relatives abandoning chronically ill patients in health facilities are also rampant.

We have people spending long periods in hospitals after being dumped by relatives or wellwishers who never return to check on them.

When such die, they automatically fall in the category of unclaimed bodies.

Some relatives abandon patients due to lack of capacity to care for them while others do not just want to take responsibility for selfish reasons.

While it is acknowledged that times are hard and many people are preoccupied with putting food on the table, it is also true that

“where there is a will there is a way”.

The issue of abandoning dead bodies is a matter of morality and lost values.

As Africans, we have abandoned the values that united us more and made it easy to care for one another.

It seems we have sacrificed our humane values on the altar of modernity.

Many people now cannot care for loved ones beyond their nuclear family. Unlike in the past when people embraced the extended family and valued sharing and caring for one another, many people have become self-centred.

In the past, when an individual encountered challenges such as illness, funeral or financial difficulties, the support system was so strong that the extended family would come together to help.

Those who had more extended help to those who had little or nothing. That was how people were even supported through education and other challenges. Then, we had huge happy families.

If one had a funeral, the family mobilised themselves to lighten the burden by offering moral and financial support.

While there are some families that still do that, worryingly, there is also a growing trend of “each one for himself and God for us all”.

This is what has made society reach where it is today – where 5,000 bodies are abandoned in mortuaries.

If families were united and still cared for one another, they would not allow their loved ones to be buried in such an undignified manner.

It should not matter that the person who died did not have money or came from a financially challenged nuclear family, the extended family should be there to help.

In the wide extended family there should be some people who can help.

If not from the same family, communities have influential and well-to-do people who should come to the aid of the poor.

If such happened, the burden on the council to bury so many bodies at a huge cost would be lessened.

For instance, to bury the 5,000 unclaimed bodies, the council spent about K360,000. This is a huge cost and unsustainable for a council that is struggling to meet its financial obligations.

There is also a possibility that some of those abandoned did not live responsible lives. It could also be that some of them involved themselves in criminal activities and abandoned families to live with friends.

This is also a lesson to all that family is important and bonds need to be kept strong.

In this New Year, let us endeavour to strengthen family values for a better society.