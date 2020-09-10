What are Zesco getting in Kelvin Kampamba?

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

NOT for the first time, midfielder Kelvin Kampamba has turned his back on Nkana. Famed as Chemical among his peers, Kampamba has switched to Zesco United four months before the expiry of his Kalampa contract.

Having played for all three of Kitwe’s celebrated top teams – Nkana, Kitwe United and Power Dynamos – Kampamba is a divisive figure among teammates, fans and executive committee members especially at his last two clubs.

Just like it was when he left Nkana to join Power in 2015, Kampamba’s transfer to Zesco has left a number of Nkana supporters livid.

Tracing his roots to Miseshi Stars Soccer Academy in Kitwe, Kampamba had brief stints at Kitwe United and Lime Hotspurs in 2012 before making a big switch to