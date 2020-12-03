What Andrew Kamanga said

LUSAKA – Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga on Sunday appeared on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview programme, where presenter Grevazio Zulu asked him if he will step down should Zambia fail to qualify for the Africa Cup for the third consecutive time.

Kamanga responded that he will happily do so. However, he has since denied having offered to step down, saying his words were twisted.

Below is an extract of the interview he had with Zulu on the Sunday Interview.

Zulu: “You know what defines success for a FAZ president and the executive is the AfCON and World Cup and then both you have not delivered…so maybe the CLICK TO READ MORE