What a journey it has been

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

HE is well known in the Christian circles as Apostle Jeffrey Mulebwa. But in recent years, he has also come to be known as a politician after he emerged victorious as Kafulafuta Member of Parliament (MP). In a recent interview, Apostle Mulebwa narrated his life journey, sharing how he developed from a notorious boy at Chikola High School in Chingola, gave his life to Christ, and went on to pastor a church. Sharing his political journey, Apostle Mulebwa said his first attempt to aspire for a parliamentary seat in Kafulafuta constituency on the Copperbelt was in 2016, a month after losing his wife of 28 years, Annie. “We got married on August 13, 1998. We have three wonderful daughters who are all in the UK,’’ he said. On August 13, 2021 the day he was declared MP for Kafulafuta constituency, Apostle Mulebwa and his late wife would have celebrated 33 years of marriage.

Apostle Mulebwa said he was first compelled to contest in the 2016 parliamentary elections by the local people.

“In 2016, my wife came to visit me as I was trying to sort out some land wrangles between myself and some other villagers in senior Chief Chiwala’s chiefdom,” he said. He shared that unfortunately, Mrs Mulebwa suffered a mild stroke and died on July 17, 2016, a few days before her scheduled return to the UK. “I was actually holding her in my hands when I felt life leave her body. I never had such an experience all my life even after losing my parents. I had not known that death could be so hurtful,’’ he said. He said her last words to him were ‘heart palpitations,’ as he prayed for her and called the medical team. This profound experience led him to write the life-changing book: ‘I was born to rule’. He said his home village is at the farm in Senior Chief Chiwala’s chiefdom, the land that his late father acquired in 1969. It later turned out that the Mulebwa farm sat on purest limestone. However, Apostle Mulebwa was tight lipped to discuss the matter further as it is before court. He was born in Senior Chief Chiwala’s chiefdom on November 20, 1962 and joked that he has enough siblings to make a football team. Despite being so many, his father, Jack Mulebwa, and his mother, Fracier Mulebwa, managed to educate all their children. Apostle Mulebwa shared that his biological father was a polygamist. In Apostle Mulebwa’s family, they were eight and his biological father had seven more children from his other two wives. “We were 15 altogether. We were brought up together and were all taken to school. None of us failed to go to school because there was no money. Dad always worked hard to ensure that we had access to the basic requirements,’’ he said. In addition, Apostle Mulebwa’s father brought in his two cousins bringing the number of the Mulebwa family members to 17. “Maybe by village standards, we were a well to do family. But it was all through hard work,’’ Apostle Mulebwa said. He did his primary education at Chiwala primary school in Senior Chief Chiwala’s chiefdom in Masaiti district on the Copperbelt. He flunked on his first attempt in grade seven and went to repeat at Lupiya Primary School near the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) border, where he qualified to go to Chikola Secondary School in Chingola district. When he qualified to go to Chikola High School, his uncle took him in from Grade Eight through to Grade 12. While at Chikola Secondary School, he became notorious and started terrorising his fellow school mates. He smoked cigarettes and was known for taking illicit brews. He came to be known as the ‘brown naughty boy’. As much as he was known for all the naughty things, Apostle Mulebwa kept going to church every Sunday. “ Though I was notorious, in my heart, when I was alone in my bedroom, I would always kneel down to pray and I was very convinced about the existence of God,’’ he said. His father was a link man for the Church of Christ in Zambia in Senior Chief Chiwala’s chiefdom and all the Mulebwa family members were members of that Church. In 1980, three months before he sat for his Grade 10 (form three) exams, he gave his life to Jesus Christ. He was invited by his sister, Rufaro Mulebwa Chirambo, to attend the Christ Ambassadors meeting within Chingola and some of his schoolmates who saw him were surprised. “The atmosphere was brilliant and I felt God was in this house. The pastor was Bishop George Mbulo of Capital Christian Ministries,’’ he said. Two months after he gave his life to Christ, Apostle Mulebwa made a decision to serve God as a clergy. “Even after I completed school, I knew that my duty was to preach the gospel, there was no mistake about it,’’ he said. After completing school, he worked with Apollo international company in Chingola and was later with Serials International in Luanshya. At Serials International, he worked as sales supervisor while pursuing a qualification in Sales and Marketing with a UK-based institution. Upon completion of his studies, he joined Solideair group of companies and was appointed a manager. some years later, Apostle Mulebwa quit to start his own business. During this period, he responded to the call of God in his life and started pastoral work, the journey he describes as long and that it called for a lot of sacrifice. His first church was at Turg Argan barracks in Ndola and the products of that Church are today the Chaplains in the Zambia Army, the likes of Brigadier General Vincent Mwenya, Colonel Emmanuel Mfula and Major Emmanuel Nonde. “All those passed through my hands in Tug Argan barracks,’’ he said. In 2000, he relocated to the UK to work and this is where he started a church in Swansea, Wales. He says he came back to Zambia to come and serve the people and that his resounding victory after the August 12, 2021 elections was a testimony of the faith that the people of Kafulafuta constituency have in him. He says he managed to win the elections as an Independent MP without getting any media coverage. "I thank God for being on my side,'' he said.