Dear editor,
THE recent jailing of a 19-year-old girl to 10 years imprisonment for smoking marijuana has been received with mixed feelings in the country.
This sentence is shocking because somebody has been jailed for a non-criminal offence.
There is no doubt that drugs are bad but jailing a person for smoking marijuana is rather harsh when hard-core and white-collar criminals – perceived and real – are roaming the streets freely.
What happened to rehabilitation?
DISAPPOINTED CITIZEN
What a harsh non-criminal offence
