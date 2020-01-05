WFP feeds Mitete residents

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Mongu

MITETE District Commissioner Nayunda Mukwabataba says the World Food Programme (WFP) is in the district to strengthen Government’s distribution of relief food to hunger-stricken families.

Mr Mukwabataba said the WFP team, which arrived in Mitete on Thursday, has already started carrying out a feasibility study on the affected households.

He said the organisation engaged by Government is expected to distribute mealie-meal and other food stuffs to the affected people.

Mr Mukwabataba said the gesture to have WFP on board is a positive move as it will supplement the mealie-meal and