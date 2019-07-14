Wezi ready for album

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

SONGBIRD Wezi says she is ready to release her debut afro soul album which she has titled Leiloe.

The 12-track album, which has been produced by Soundbwoy of Elation Entertainment, is scheduled to be launched next month on August 2 at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

Wezi told the Weekend Mail that Leiloe is an expression she coined that is exclaiming Eternal Love.

"Leiloe is not any language, I just made it, and it is one of my songs on the album that was produced by Jerry Fingers [Jericho Banda] and the title-track for the album Leiloe," she says.