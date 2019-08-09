Wezi opens up

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

SONGBIRD Wezi last Friday launched her debut album Leiloe at Mulungushi International Conference Centre where the likes of Malawian singer Patience Namadingo, Mumba Yachi, Maureen Lilanda and Bomb$hell also graced the stage.

The title of the 12-track album, produced by Sokwani Peter Chilembo of Elation Entertainment Studios in Lusaka and featuring Mumba Yachi, poet Ludo, Blessing Bled and Ras Kinky, means love is eternal and never dies.

But you probably had to be at her launch to understand what she exactly means with that title. At the launch, you could see both the vulnerability and strength of Wezi.

She shared how she has suffered emotionally from different things that have surrounded her.