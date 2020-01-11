Entertainment

Wezi, Bomb$hell fight for skin

January 11, 2020
RAPPER Bomb$hell (left) and singer Wezi are working with Fern of House to campaign against discrimination based on the colour of skin.

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka
SONGBIRD Wezi and rapper Bomb$hell are working together to raise awareness against colourism, a move aimed at sending a message of acceptance and self-love regardless of one’s skin tone.
Colourism is the discrimination of people who belong to the same ethnic group based on the skin complexion.
With different types of skin tones and lifestyle, the two artistes have both experienced a certain level of discrimination and bullying in different forms due to their skin tones.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

