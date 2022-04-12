We’ve our own powers – DEC

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

DRUG Enforcement Commission (DEC) director general Mary Chirwa says she does not need the permission of Director of Public Prosecution Lilian Siyuni to arrest or re-arrest anyone.

In an interview yesterday, Ms Chirwa said she is not intimidated by Ms Siyuni’s letter to her expressing displeasure over DEC’s resolve to re-arrest former Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator, Milingo Lungu.

Last Tuesday, Ms Siyuni entered a nolle prosequi in a case Mr Lungu was charged with theft and money laundering involving K4.4 million.

And in a letter dated April 7, 2022, Ms Siyuni asked Ms Chirwa to exculpate herself following the commission’s decision to re-arrest Mr Lungu.

According to the letter, which was also copied to Attorney-General Mulilo Kabesha, Ms Siyuni said DEC abrogated the Constitution by re-arresting Mr Milingo on the same charges without her permission.

Ms Siyuni said that on matters of prosecution, DEC does not act independent of the