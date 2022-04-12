NANCY SIAME, Lusaka
DRUG Enforcement Commission (DEC) director general Mary Chirwa says she does not need the permission of Director of Public Prosecution Lilian Siyuni to arrest or re-arrest anyone.
In an interview yesterday, Ms Chirwa said she is not intimidated by Ms Siyuni’s letter to her expressing displeasure over DEC’s resolve to re-arrest former Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator, Milingo Lungu.
Last Tuesday, Ms Siyuni entered a nolle prosequi in a case Mr Lungu was charged with theft and money laundering involving K4.4 million.
And in a letter dated April 7, 2022, Ms Siyuni asked Ms Chirwa to exculpate herself following the commission’s decision to re-arrest Mr Lungu.
According to the letter, which was also copied to Attorney-General Mulilo Kabesha, Ms Siyuni said DEC abrogated the Constitution by re-arresting Mr Milingo on the same charges without her permission.
Ms Siyuni said that on matters of prosecution, DEC does not act independent of the
We’ve our own powers – DEC
