West UPND legends rejoice after 23 years of opposition wilderness

BENEDICT TEMBO, Mongu

HAVING spent 23 years in opposition some United Party for National Development (UPND) founding members, never thought the day would come when the party would form government.

However, some loyal members of the UPND held on to the dream until August 16, 2021 when President Hakainde Hichilema was declared winner of the presidential elections.

One such legend of the ruling party is Brigid Siwela. She joined UPND in Mongu district on December 4, 1998.

“I was living in Imwiko township and I was once elected as ward chairperson for Imwiko ward. In 1999, I was elected again as provincial trustee together with a Mr Kwilimba (late). We were the first UPND provincial trustees in Western Province. I served two terms until the founding UPND president Mr Mazoka passed away,” Mrs Siwela says.

She joined UPND because she wanted change of leadership from MMD to another regime.

“We campaigned in different districts from 1999 and we won by-elections in Sesheke Central (George Mushiba) Mwandi consituency (Sipula Kabanje) Sikongo Consituency (Camel Makuba). We also campaigned in places like Kapoche constituency, Mwanjabantu in Chief Nyanje, Kalabo, Lukulu, Sikongo up to Imusho Makanda. By then, I was campaigning with Anderson Mazoka. We used to join fundraising functions in Lusaka together with a Mr Mutti, the national treasurer and others,” she says.

Mrs Siwela says while some of their colleagues defected to join other political parties, she decided to stick with the UPND even after