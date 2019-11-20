West tops human trafficking cases

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

OVER 70 percent of human trafficking cases recorded in the country last year were in Western Province.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says the continued increase in the number of human trafficking cases calls for capacity building in law enforcement agencies.

Mr Kanganja said this yesterday in a speech read for him by police commissioner for administration Lombe Kamukoshi during a pre-deployment trafficking in persons training. CLICK TO READ MORE