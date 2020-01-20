West fisheries boss cites setbacks

Business

January 20, 2020
KELLY NJOMBO, Mongu
WESTERN Province fisheries and livestock marketing development officer Alberto Makoba says poor access to veterinary services and inadequate input support to farmers are hindering the growth of the sector.
Speaking on Friday during an indaba organised by the World Wild Fund (WWF), Mr Makoba said in a presentation that there is need to come up with a policy and legal framework that will help develop the livestock sector.
"The livestock sector has the potential to reduce poverty by increasing income generation for livestock farmers, who are still faced with various challenges such as limited availability of high-quality breeding stock, disease outbreaks and

