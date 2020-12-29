‘West ban on movement, slaughtering of livestock stands’

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will not lift the ban on movement and slaughtering of animals in Western Province to help contain the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

The State suspended the slaughtering and banned the movement of livestock within and out of Western Province with effect from December 12, 2020 following the outbreak of FMD in Sioma, Shangombo, Kalabo, Sikongo, Nalolo and Nkeyema.

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Nkandu Luo said officials from the ministry are in Western Province to determine the extent of the spread of the disease.

Professor Luo said in an interview recently that measures have been put in place to bring the situation under control