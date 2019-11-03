Were show continues

ALEX NJOVU, Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

ARROWS 0 ZESCO 2

FOUR days after scoring a hat-trick against Lusaka Dynamos, Jesse Were continued where he left off with another brace to open a seven-point lead at the top for Zesco over Red Arrows, who they beat in a Super Division Week 10 match at Nkoloma Stadium yesterday.

It was the second consecutive loss for Arrows following their 3-0 loss to Nkana on Wednesday, but the main talking point should be Were, who on current form should be every defender’s nightmare.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/