ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

WITH his first competitive match as coach to come later this month, Chipolopolo coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic was yesterday back outlining his vision in which he reiterated his desire to build a strong team.

Some of the issues he addressed were not necessarily new, but they still revealed a coach who has clear ideas and objectives and understands the task at hand.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/