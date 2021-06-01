Were hungry for more goals

AFTER netting a century of goals, striker Jesse Were says the landmark has given him more appetite to continue banging in goals for Zesco United but insists he is not sure if he will be at the club next season.Kenyan Were on Sunday scored a hattrick in Zesco’s 4-0 demolition of Kitwe United in an MTN Super rescheduled Week 26 match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.Were said in the aftermath of his landmark that without the efforts of his team-mates and technical staff he would not have managed to score 100 goals for Zesco.“Yes, it gives me a lot of appetite and it gives me motivation because it is not easy.Working behind the scenes is not easy because we pass through a lot of hard work.“And coming to showcase it on the pitch makes me happy and at ease, because we are working as a team and I have achieved this not by myself but as the team, technical staff and my teammates,” he said. Were, who joined Zesco in 2016 from Kenyan side Tusker, said scoring 100 goals in a foreign land is a huge achievement for him. “It is very big for me because I didn’t know that I will be here by this time but it was just self-motivation pushing and knowing that CLICK TO READ MORE