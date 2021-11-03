We’re Greens in Zambia – HH

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ON A day devoted to speeches by presidents and prime ministers at the climate change conference in Glasgow on Monday, President Hakainde Hichilema pointed to science as being clear that there is only a small window of opportunity to ensure that the world collectively takes decisive action. There was some progress with world leaders agreeing to a historic deal that aims to halt and reverse global deforestation over the next decade as part of a multibillion-dollar package to tackle human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. For the uninitiated – who are quite many when it comes to the subject of climate change – for close to 30 years, world governments have met almost annually to forge a global response to climate change. Under the 1992 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), every country is treaty-bound to avoid dangerous climate change and find ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions globally in an equitable way. At the Glasgow meeting, President Hichilema said Zambia has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent based on the 2010 levels by 2030 using a combination of CLICK TO READ MORE