Were earns Zesco United vital win

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Nkoloma Stadium

Lusaka

DYNAMOS 0 ZESCO 1

ZESCO United yesterday opened an eight-point lead at the top of the FAZ-MTN Super League table after overcoming Lusaka Dynamos in a Week 32 match in the capital city.

The win also meant that Zesco exacted sweet and swift revenge on Dynamos, who denied them Absa Cup glory last month.

Substitute Jesse Were inspired Zesco to a league double over Dynamos with goal a minute before half-time, which was enough to move to 58 points after 28 games, with a game in hand.

Zesco had earlier beaten Dynamos 2-0 in the first round at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The win means the league leaders, who have pulled further clear, could win the league with just three more victories after Zanaco, who trail in second place, were beaten by Kitwe United on