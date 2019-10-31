Were drives Zesco at dusk

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola and MATTHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ZESCO 4 DYNAMOS 1

BY the time Zesco were ending their match at Levy, darkness had started to take over. But on current form, even in darkness Zesco look unstoppable.

Last night, they opened up a four-point lead at the summit of the Super Division after pummelling Lusaka Dynamos in a late kick-off at Levy Mwanawasa in Ndola in what was the third and last game at the stadium.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/