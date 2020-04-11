We’ll drag you home, drunks warned

CHOMBA MUSIKA, MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

THOSE who opt to go out drinking or blatantly disregard social distancing rules will do so at their own peril because Government has heightened enforcement to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo said police will scale up enforcement of the law to ensure adherence to the presidential pronouncements aimed at curtailing the disease.

Mr Kampyongo said this yesterday when he featured on