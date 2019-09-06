Well done FAZ for postponing Bafana friendly

Dear editor,

I WISH to commend the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) for cancelling the planned friendly match with Bafana Bafana this Saturday in solidarity with our brothers and sisters caught up in the fresh wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The match was not going to be well attended had it gone ahead. Similarly, ‘fans’ could have gone there with the sole motive of humiliating or indeed harming Bafana Bafana players.

Well done for cancelling the match.

HENRY BANDA