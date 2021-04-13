Welcome on board

KAPALA CHISUNKA

Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu may have gotten more than he bargained for at the Patriotic Front (PF) general conference last weekend.

Apart from going through unopposed as party president, several other political party leaders who attended the conference expressed willingness to work with his party in the run-up to the general elections in August.

Several local opposition political parties, plus four foreign political parties, which included the Communist Party of China and the Africa National Congress (ANC), gave solidarity to the PF in their speeches.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chishimba Kambwili said what the PF has done is unprecedented in this country.

Mr Kambwili, who is one of the founding members of the PF, but later fell out with the party to form NDC, gave what some see as a veiled endorsement for President Lungu in the elections.

He asked President Lungu to consider having a meeting where he can meet opposition political leaders so as to reduce the number of presidential candidates on the ballot, in order to avoid the country going into what he called wrong hands.

“There is region A and region B which we all know. This year’s election is not about Chishimba Kambwili, it’s CLICK TO READ MORE