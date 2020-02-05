Welcome Micho

Soccer Review with KELVIN KACHINGWE

FINALLY, the Zambia national team has a permanent coach in place. Or so I hope. I don’t know yet whether the contract has been signed and approved by the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development, which will be footing part of the coach’s salary.But I will assume it has been approved.

Obviously the task at hand, especially the immediate one, is difficult, not helped by the fact that the Chipolopolo lost their first two games in the 2021 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers – 5-0 against African champions Algeria away in Blida and 2-1 at home to neighbours Zimbabwe.

Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic was all positive at his unveiling by FAZ on Monday. You could sense a man eager to get down with the job. Obviously the immediate task is to try and get the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign back on track. No easy feat in itself with those two losses.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/