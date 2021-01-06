Weddings banned

MELODY MUPETA, CHOMBA MUSIKA

Kitwe, Lusaka

HOLDING of kitchen parties, weddings and matebeto, among other public gatherings, has been banned in Kitwe because of increased cases of coronavirus.

And the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has directed public service vehicles (PSV) operators not to allow anyone on a bus or taxi without a face mask.

Apart from banning public gatherings, burial processions in Kitwe have been restricted to 50 people and for an hour while bars and nightclubs will only open on weekends for only five hours.

Kitwe Town Clerk Mbulo Seke said in a statement yesterday that the suspension of social events is to prevent further spread of the new variant of COVID-19.

Mr Seke said the local authority has stopped issuing permits to people planning to hold public events because gatherings attract huge crowds that can contribute to quick spread of the virus.

