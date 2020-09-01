Wedding organisers deeply worried

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

SOME event organisers have proposed that weddings should continue being held under strict observance of public health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as opposed to entirely holding such functions virtually.

The event organisers contend that restricting weddings to Zoom or other electronic platforms would get them completely out of business.

They say it is bad enough currently that they are restricted to between 20 and 50 people per event.

Pink Champagne Event Management co-owners Serena Stephenson and Selendaba Michelo said in an interview yesterday that holding weddings virtually would significantly reduce income for event organisers.

“Zoom meetings are not intimate and so there is no substance in holding a wedding through electronic platforms,” Ms Stephenson said. CLICK TO READ MORE