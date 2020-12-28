Weathering COVID storm amid economic downturn

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

THE novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has stifled economic activity and disrupted people’s lives.

Bars and restaurants were closed, airports and borders shut while most companies operated at low capacity as they implemented social distancing.

The impact of COVID-19 on the economy prompted reactions by both the monetary and fiscal authorities to take swift policy actions.

Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Governor Chris Mvunga said these policy actions are not peculiar to Zambia but are being implemented in both developed and developing economies.

“For Zambia, domestic economic activity contracted in the first half of 2020 and the economy is poised to shrink for the first time in 20 years. This is not surprising as companies shut down, job and income losses increased, and business output and consumer demand declined as COVID-19 cases grew exponentially,” Mr Mvunga said.

BoZ further said the financial sector has not been spared as it has also been adversely affected by the global pandemic.

“In the banking sector, for instance, asset quality has deteriorated, with the ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) to gross loans remaining elevated at 12.3 percent as of October 2020. This was less than satisfactory and above the prudential requirement, a demonstration that credit risk has heightened. It is a similar scenario for the non-bank financial institutions sector, whose NPLs ratio is slightly over 25 percent,” he said.

Mr Mvunga, however, said frequency indicators suggest that recovery is on the way as economic activity is slowly picking up, reflecting the