‘Wear masks correctly’

CATHERINE BWALYA, Choma

HEALTH authorities should educate people in Choma on the correct usage of face masks and where to wear them because some people still wear them when alone in their vehicles and homes, Choma Chamber of Commerce vice president Evans Chisenga has said.

Mr Chisenga said some individuals wear face masks when alone and in isolated places because they do not understand how coronavirus is spread.

This came to light during a stakeholder orientation engagement meeting on fostering accountability in the COVID-19 response in Zambia organised by PANOS Institute Southern Africa (PSAF).

“It should be made clear that face masks are intended for public places and not when one is alone. We need to understand that prolonged and unnecessary wearing of a face mask could lead to other health complications CLICK TO READ MORE