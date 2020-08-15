‘Weak’ genitals fail to save defiler

PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Ndola

A 57-YEAR-OLD man’s defence of having a dysfunctional manhood could not prevent a High Court judge in Kasama from imposing a 25-year jail term on him after he was found guilty of defiling a minor.

This is in a case Kelvin Simutunda was convicted of defiling a seven-year-old girl.

Simutunda pleaded guilty but changed the statement when the matter went to the High Court, claiming that his manhood was not functional and he could not have defiled a child. CLICK TO READ MORE