We won’t fail

NANCY SIAME, CHISHALA MUSONDA

Lusaka, Ndola

THOSE taking pleasure in the country’s challenges like high fuel prices, hunger and electricity shortage will be shocked because Government will not fail to address the problems.

President Edgar Lungu says his administration will not allow the cost of living to go beyond what ordinary Zambians can afford.

The head of State was answering questions from journalists at Zambia Air Force base yesterday shortly after arriving