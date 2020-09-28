We need Mweene

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

FORMER national team goalkeeper Martin Mwamba says coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic should convince Kennedy Mweene to reconsider his decision to temporarily retire from international football because the current keepers cannot take Zambia anywhere.

Mweene recently said he is not ready to play for the national team again until Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) “fix their things”.

"At the moment no goalkeeper is ripe to be Zambia's first-choice goalkeeper," he said. "We still need Mweene and we should talk to him if we are serious about qualifying to