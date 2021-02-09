We have your back

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

STAKEHOLDERS have welcomed current reforms in the health sector with Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) being confident that the restructuring is the beginning of public trust restoration in the Ministry of Health.

On Friday, Minister of Health Jonas Chanda dissolved boards of Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) and Medical Stores Limited (MSL), which has been renamed Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMSA).

Dr Chanda also reduced the number of directors at the Ministry of Health from 17 to seven in an effort to restore donor and public confidence in the health sector.

TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe said in an interview yesterday that the changes being made by Dr Chanda are a positive development which should be supported.

This is because the adjustments reflect the minister’s determination to address institutional weaknesses identified in the ministry and CLICK TO READ MORE