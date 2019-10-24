We have reason to celebrate

TODAY Zambia turns 55 years. Yes, 55 years since the Union Jack that represented colonial oppression, racial segregation and infringement of human rights was lowered.

Today marks 55 years since the eagle, green, red, black and orange flew over Zambia, symbolising our freedom and sovereignty.

Yet there are some who would want us believe that we as a people have no reason to celebrate on this day.

No. Did our forefathers shed their blood in vain? Did Julia Chikamoneka strip for nothing when she protested colonial rule? Did Kenneth Kaunda and his band of freedom fighters go to jail for nothing?

No, we do have reason to celebrate today, in spite of the circumstances we do find ourselves in.

Five and a half decades since attaining independence, Zambia has a vibrant educated young population, abundant land and natural resources to make the country prosper.

Politically, Zambia remains one of the most stable countries on a continent that has seen civil strife.

Zambia should celebrate this peace that continues to prevail, and citizens should constantly remind themselves and their children never to take the freedoms being enjoyed for granted as has been seen in the recent past.

Yes, Zambia does face many challenges today, chief among them the energy crisis. But this is still a place that 16 million men, women and children call home, and proudly so.

We should, therefore, celebrate our nationhood. We can still say, “One Zambia, One nation”. This is significant as it accords the country an opportunity to reflect on its past – the gains and losses incurred and how that past can inform the future.

It re-awakens the spirit of patriotism in both the old and younger ones too; to re-look at the sacrifices our forefathers and mothers made in the liberation of the country.

It also helps us to realise that as much as we have political freedom, our battle now is to fight for economic freedom for all the people to live a decent life – without leaving anyone behind as espoused in the Seventh National Development Plan, and Vision 2030, as well as ‘The Africa We Want’ Agenda 2063.

It provides an opportunity for us to think of how we can address the social inequalities, bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots; it helps us to take stock of the role of women and youths in the liberation and the need for them to have an equal share of the national cake for the good of the country – for economic, political and social emancipation, empowerment and development.

It provides an avenue for women and youths to realise that even now they can contribute to national development like their forefathers who fought for independence.

We should not lose hope in the face of calamity, because our forefathers never lost hope even when faced with potent enemies at the time.

They stood and they fought, sometimes to the point of death, because they envisioned a better future, if not for themselves, for their children and their children’s children.

The freedom that our forefathers won should always give us hope for a better future. And so even in the face of hard times and natural calamity, we still have hope.

We hope that together we can climb the mountain – no matter how high.

We hope that together we can, like our national emblem – the African fish eagle – soar above the storm.

We are hopeful that Zambia can overcome the current challenges that beset the nation, no matter their magnitude or depth.

We have the freedom to think, plan and implement collective decisions. For that the country must be grateful to those that set this foundation and those that have built on it.