We have numbers to settle Bill 10 – Tutwa

CHOMBA MUSIKA and PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Patriotic Front (PF) says it has enough numbers to ensure that Bill 10 of 2019 passes second reading and has urged the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) to stop inciting lawmakers to shoot it down because that is promoting anarchy.

Deputy Government Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube says LAZ should not promote anarchy by calling on lawmakers to shoot down Bill 10, which the association was challenging in court.