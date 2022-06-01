We don’t need rogue cops

POLICE are employed to stop crime and make citizens feel safe, but when cops become perpetrators of the same crimes they are supposed to prevent, they become no better than the rapists, robbers, murderers and other miscreants that society has ejected and locked away. All men – and women – who involve themselves in criminal activities have no place in society, and definitely not in the Zambia Police Service. Besides, our society has enough wrongdoers and we cannot add rogue cops to our worries. The incident in Chipata, Eastern Province, where three police officers belonging to the anti-robbery unit are now facing criminal charges after allegedly robbing a Chinese man out of K150,000 is not only an embarrassment to the Zambia Police Service, but to us as a nation. We understand that these three cops have now been made to pay back the money they stole, and are bound to face disciplinary action from the police command and prosecution for their alleged crime. And if they are found guilty, we recommend stiff punishment that will serve as an example to others of like minds within the service. But we also know that more will need to be done to cleanse the police service of rogue cops who, for a long time, have been a blotch on the police, completely eroding the confidence that society is supposed to have in them. For a long time, the Zambia Police Service has been perceived as a corrupt institution. But this is no mere perception because it is backed by many accounts of people giving evidence to this effect. Of course we do not blanketly call out the police as corrupt or bad because we know of some men and women who proudly wear the police badge and go out of their way to be of good service to the nation.

We know officers like Doreen Malambo, who was recently honoured by the President for her dedication and commitment to promoting gender issues in the police service and in the United Nations mission where she served. But bad elements always have the capability of polluting the whole system. There is, therefore, urgent need for a cleansing process within the police service in order to rid it of any rogue police officers. We expect Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba to be very decisive in dealing with this issue. We want to believe that one of his major tasks, from the first day that he was appointed and sworn in as police chief, has been to cleanse the service of bad elements – cops who wear the uniform and badge unworthily.

These include drunk-on-duty cops, cadre cops who openly flaunted their loyalty to a political party, whose allegiance was not to the people of Zambia but to a party; and traffic officers who had formed cartels to make huge sums of money at roadblocks.

A bad system cannot fight a bad system. A robber cop cannot fight robbery. No, the maxim “It takes a thief to catch a thief” does not apply here – a cop who steals is a thief and must be put behind bars with fellow thieves. We demand a police service that serves the citizens honourably and in a trustworthy manner – a police that fights crime and not promote it. This is not too much to ask.