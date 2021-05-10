We don’t need COVID vaccine

KELLY NJOMBO, Kafue

SOME Luangwa residents see no need of being vaccinated against coronavirus because they believe the virus cannot survive the hot weather in the district.

Temperature in Luangwa sometimes goes up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Chief Mpuka of the Chikunda says the myths embraced by his subjects have resulted in most of them dropping their guard in adhering to prevention measures and are hesitant to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The traditional leader fears ignorance being exhibited by his subjects will result in the increase of