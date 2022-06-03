We can tap into India’s health advancements

DESPITE Zambia making progress in health infrastructure and provision of medical services, it still grapples with the challenge of enormous expenditure on sending intricately sick Zambians abroad for specialised treatment. This has had a toll not only on the national treasury but also individual economies of Zambians who travel or send their relatives abroad for medical treatment. Most of such patients have complicated illnesses like cancer, heart problems, and tumours, and those in need of brain surgeries travel to India or South Africa, among other countries. For patients who go to India, they take over eight hours to reach the Asian nation, and often their condition worsens upon arrival due to jet lag. Zambia is compelled to evacuate a good number of patients abroad because countries like India have world-class infrastructure and health care services. That is why President Hakainde Hichilema is right to invite Indian medical professionals to consider coming to set up specialised health facilities in Zambia so that most patients send abroad can be treated locally. We agree with the head of State because his administration’s focus is cutting down costs incurred on so many things, some of which could be avoided if the country invested in various sectors of the economy. Yesterday, President Hichilema met Indian High Commissioner to Zambia Ashok Kumar at State House. During the meeting, Mr Hichilema urged medical experts in India to consider establishing hospitals in Zambia to avoid overburdening their country with travel schedules. Indeed, the head of State was right in every aspect because with so many Zambians seeking treatment in India, we overload that country in terms of flight schedules, with 193 patients having visited that country for medical tourism in 2017 alone. Moreover, patients are usually weak as they undertake such long travels for medical services. So, we appeal to Indian medical specialists to hear our President’s request and come and set up hospitals in various parts of Zambia so that we can be treating most complex illnesses within our borders. Other than setting up hospitals, Indian medical professionals can go a step further and establish factories for various pharmaceutical products because India is known to be among the best producers of medicines in the world. India also has some of the best qualified professionals in each and every field, and this fact has now been realised the world over. It further boasts of being one of the countries with the most competent doctors and has world-class medical facilities. As President Hichilema rightly put it to Mr Kumar, Zambia can also significantly benefit from India’s technological advancement in a number of areas, including in the health sector. What President Hichilema shared with Mr Kumar are all possible to actualise, considering the rich historical relations that exist between Zambia and India dating back to the 1970s. India has supported Zambia’s economic and technological development while the southern African nation has supported that country on international fora on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorism, and India’s nuclear tests in 1998. Zambia has also extended its support to India’s claim for permanent membership of an expanded United Nations Security Council. Therefore, what President Hichilema said about India yesterday was just the starting point. Relevant ministries and other institutions can take it up from where Mr Hichilema ended and start pushing for actualistion of the wishes of the head of State.