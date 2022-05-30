We believe in rule of law – HH

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia firmly believes in governance based on the consent of the governed with people being the highest form of political authority. The President said Zambia’s commitment to democracy is evidenced by the holding of regular elections and peaceful transfer of power. The country’s latest test of its democratic credentials was last year when President Hichilema emerged winner during the general election, whose presidential race had 16 candidates. Mr Hichilema easily amassed the 50 percent plus one needed for a winning candidate as he replaced Edgar Lungu to become the country’s seventh President since independence from Britain. His election, on the United Party for National Development (UPND) ticket, also marked the fourth time a different political party was taking charge of the country since 1964 after UNIP, MMD and Patriotic Front (PF). “Zambia has witnessed peaceful changes of Governments since 1991thereby ensuring that people’s voices and rights are freely exercised,” President Hichilema said in a speech read for him by Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu at the 16th Extraordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. The President said Zambia upholds the separation of powers among the three arms of CLICK TO READ MORE