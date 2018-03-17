We are one, says President

STEVEN MVULA, Parliament

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has underscored the need for all Zambians to consider themselves as one people despite originating from different parts of the country.

The President said all citizens are equal irrespective of the part of the country they hail from.

He was speaking in Parliament yesterday when he delivered a state of the nation address on the application of national values and principles.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/