We are here to stay – StanChart

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

STANDARD Chartered Bank Zambia says the US$40 million investment in the new head office is an indication that the organisation will be in the market permanently.

Head of corporate affairs, brand and marketing Christine Matambo said the bank is not closing despite plans to close six branches as it concentrates on digital banking.

Recently, Standard Chartered announced that it would close Chingola, Jacaranda in Ndola and Livingstone and merge Lusaka’s Levy Mall, Kabulonga and Manda Hill into one branch to be situated at the new headquarters.

The bank will also merge Lusaka Main and North End branches.

“Any investment such as this building [new head office] entails that we are not going anywhere. US$40 million in any city, anywhere in the world is significant and for us to put up such an investment in Zambia demonstrates that we are certainly here for good. We are renewing our marriage vows with Zambia through this building CLICK TO READ MORE