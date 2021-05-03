We are geared for policing polls – Kanganja

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

TO ENSURE police officers are adequately prepared to protect lives and property before and after the August general elections, Government has given the service adequate material and financial support.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says logistics, funds and manpower are in place ahead of the elections.

Mr Kanganja could not, however, disclose the amount the institution has received.

“We have been given all the logistical support we requested for to enable us [to] hold peaceful elections and this was given to us last month.

"We are very grateful to Government for fulfilling its promise. For now, we are just waiting for the