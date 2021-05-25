WCFCB to compensate furnace blast victims

GETHSEMANE MWIZABI, Ndola

On May 13, 2021, 10 workers, among them a Chinese national, sustained severe burns after a furnace exploded as they were smelting scrap metal at Jinfa Steel Company in Chambishi.

Unfortunately one of the victims Maybin Nkandu succumbed to the burns while six others are still in admission at the Sinozam Hospital in Kitwe and three have been discharged.

In the wake of this eventuality, Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB), being a social security scheme responsible for compensating workers who are involved in accidents or contract diseases during the course of employment, has stepped in to fulfil its mandate.

This is in accordance with the provisions of the Workers’ Compensation Act No. 10 of 2000 of the Laws of Zambia.

During a recent visit of the victims at Sinozam Hospital, WCFCB head communications and customer services Maybin Nkholomba assured them of the board’s compensation in terms of money, rehabilitation and medical care.

“They will need post-accident medical care and we will be able to provide that for them. If possible, we will re-skill them so that they can still be able to work as we have seen most of them are still young,” Mr Nkholomba said.

WCFCB will further provide medical refunds to the employer for the bills being incurred from the hospital admission of the accident victims.

Mr Nkholomba, however, expressed concern over some investors who are not prioritising the safety of their workers.

“We will send a team of health and safety experts from the company to set up courses and management systems at Jinfa Steel company so that future occurrences of that nature do not happen,” he said.

WCFCB also ensured that a funeral grant for the late Mr Nkandu was paid on time.

It is important for readers to understand the role of WCFCB in events involving occupational accidents.

As Mr Nkholomba has put it, there are benefits likely for victims of occupational accidents, which as you well know have the potential to reduce or eliminate earning capacity.

As WCFCB, our mandate is to ensure that victims of occupational hazards receive compensation and all the necessary support that they are entitled to.

The darkest moment in a workers’ career is when they are no longer able to participate in social, economic and even political activity for purposes of earning an income due to incapacitation.

As WCFCB we have put in place a comprehensive system to provide relief to workers and their immediate families.

This system requires sufficient funding, and that is why we keep advising employers to prioritise workers compensation payments also known as assessments. This is what helps us to meet the needs of workers disabled by occupational accidents and diseases.

Under the workers compensation system, we provide income replacement of course, subject to the ceiling established in the Workers Compensation Act in order to meet financial needs of workers and their families.

The replacement rates are often determined by several factors including salary at time of accident or disease, age of the worker and degree of disablement suffered.

In instances where the worker has suffered what we refer to as temporary disablement assessed at 10 percent or less, it means they have lost their earning capacity to the extent that they are unable to return to work within a short period of time.

The income replacement in this case is a lump sum payment made only once.

However, if the degree of disablement is beyond 10 percent it means the worker has suffered permanent disablement and in the context of the Workers Compensation Act, they are entitled to a life pension. Life pension is drawn every month until death upon which the surviving spouse, if the worker was married, is granted reversionary pension at 80 percent of the original pension.

Disabled workers placed in permanent disablement category receive more than just life pension because their need to participate in social and economic activity far exceed monetary relief.

Those with the disablement rate of 100 percent and are bedridden for life, which means they cannot survive without the assistance of another person, are covered too.

Beyond life pension, we provide constant attendance allowance to the person taking care of the disabled worker every month.

The income replacement scheme is complimented by health care services which we make available to workers disabled by occupational accidents to meet their physical needs.

However, these often vary from wheel chairs, artificial limbs to constant supply of surgical items for nursing care purposes.

Many of our beneficiaries in various locations access these services through our rehabilitation section which determines from time to time the needs of highly disabled workers.

Some of the medical devices are imported from China and South Africa, especially air bag mattresses and motorised wheelchairs.

WCFCB makes available these services only to permanently disabled workers who are unable to survive without these devices.

Another benefit which most people do not know about is the ‘return to work’ scheme where workers who are permanently disabled but have the potential to under-go training for the purpose of acquiring alternative skills are sponsored to pursue course of their choice at institutions of learning.

Currently, there are some disabled workers pursuing various courses at the National Vocational Rehabilitation Centre in Ndola under WCFCB sponsorship.

Others have been sponsored to pursue courses at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) and other institutions of learning in Zambia.

The whole idea of the return to work policy is to facilitate participation of disabled workers in economic activities to enhance earning capacity.

This is the global approach to the compensation of workers for disabilities suffered in the course of duty.

This is all for today, but let me end by wishing victims of the furnace blast currently admitted to Sinozam Hospital a quick recovery

As mentioned, WCFCB will compensate the victims in accordance with the law.

The author is a

communications officer at Workers’

Compensation Fund

Control Board.