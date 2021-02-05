Water utility squashes bills

THE Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company (LWSC) has cancelled water bills amounting to K6.8 million for 6,992 Matero residents.

Last year in October President Edgar Lungu directed the water utility to cancel water bills after residents complained that they had been experiencing erratic supply while bills had been accumulating.

Residents at a few houses visited confirmed having their bills cancelled and having started receiving normal supply of the commodity.

Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Raphael Nakacinda expressed gratitude that the presidential directive has been effected.