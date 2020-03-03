Water transport: Alternative way of travelling, trade

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

HAVING a well-coordinated water transport network that easily connects a country to various export and import destinations is key in the achievement of a buoyant economy.

Despite Zambia boasting of an inland waterway network that spans over 7,600 kilometres, its contribution to trade has been insignificant.

However, the good news is that Zambia has started revamping the water transport sub-sector with a view to making it more instrumental to economic growth.

Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) president Eugene Haazele feels that there is need to enhance water carriage as it is an important and cheaper alternative means of transportation compared to road, air and rail especially in areas with navigable rivers and