Water rationing to slow down growth

IT IS said that water is life. While people can cope without electricity, it is virtually impossible to do without water.

But the Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC) has issued a veiled threat to start rationing water in view of the load-shedding by Zesco.

In fact, the threat is belated because several households have already started experiencing water outages, which LWSC has attributed to load-shedding.

So, perhaps, LWSC wants to officially inform residential and industrial water consumers that rationing is coming and will have a bigger impact than felt so far.

This means residential and commercial consumers have to prepare for the worst and should deploy coping mechanisms.

The impact of the power outages by Zesco in the City of Lusaka is that there will be dire consequences because the LWSC pumps bulk volumes of water from Kafue River using electric power. The Kafue River is the main source of domestic and industrial water for the City of Lusaka and its suburbs.

The escalation in the power rationing by Zesco will adversely affect the livelihoods of more than two million households and a huge number of industries and small-scale companies which rely on the water delivered by LSWC from Kafue River, which is 48 kilometres from Lusaka.

The various LWSC booster pump stations along the 48-kilometre long pipeline rely on Zesco to supply power in order to pump the water to Lusaka.

The power shortages will, therefore, have a negative effect on the industrial production and cause serious disruption to supply to various farms, which use overhead irrigation.

Hundreds and thousands of people are having to get water from far places and students in colleges and universities are hard hit.

It is estimated that 65 percent of water supplies in Lusaka is from Kafue River. Only 35 percent is derived from boreholes, according to a water survey which was carried out by a Danish government survey team more than 20 years ago.

According to LWSC reports, it is not able to meet existing water demand in the City of Lusaka during normal operating conditions.

During this ongoing power shortages, it means an even larger population of houses and factories are not able to receive the necessary water needs. LWSC should install solar-powered pumps to increase the pumping capacity without relying on Zesco given the dire consequences of climate change, which has beset the ability to pump water from Kafue due to lower water levels in Kafue Dam.

But while LWSC will be rationing water, the water utility should state how long areas will stay without water and, therefore, pre-warn people and companies before supply is cut so that they can store enough water for the period of the shutdown.

This is important because sporadic withdrawal of water may bring about other usual issues of disease. Those dependent on water for their operations may be adversely affected, such as farmers, restaurants, etc.

LWSC will obviously lose income, especially in areas with prepaid meters.

This is a more complicated scenario than Zesco conducting load-shedding.

As far as water consumers are concerned, LWSC should be exempted from load-shedding, just like hospitals and military cantonments.