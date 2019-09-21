Water from above: How Richard’s Rainwater works

MARGARET CHISANGA, Austin, Texas

THE first splatter of rain often ignites joyful feelings, causing many to acknowledge the change in season by reaching out to feel the drops trickle between their fingers while others wait to inhale the unique scent created as the first droplets kiss the earth.

In 1994, in Dripping Springs, Texas, a man called Richard Heinichen fell in love with this rain and, deciding he wanted to spend the rest of his life with it, installed a collection system in his own home.

But this was not enough.

Richard wanted to have access to rainwater even when he travelled. So driven by passion, he researched ways he could bottle and carbonate it.